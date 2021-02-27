Extension hosting feedlot roundtable webinar in March

LINCOLN — Beef feedlot managers, owners, employees and allied industries will learn new information related to feedlot management at Nebraska Extension’s 2021 Beef Feedlot Roundtables via webinar in March.
“We are hoping feedyard employees and managers find useful information here to use in their own operations and can find a flexible time one of these two weeks to join us,” said Galen Erickson, beef feedlot nutrition specialist. “These will replace our in-person meetings we normally provide across the state annually in February.”
For producer ease of use, the 2021 webinar will offer three separate sessions From 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
University and industry leading representatives will speak about animal handling practices, fed cattle marketing, research updates, the value of manure, using cover crops and more.
Cattle marketing has been a challenge this past year, and some new policies are being used in the industry. Ashley Kohls with Nebraska Cattlemen and Elliott Dennis with UNL will discuss these policies and implications for feedyards. New research pertaining to beef nutrition and management will be also be shared mid-webinar by Nebraska Feedlot Extension Specialist Galen Erickson. Topics from the 2021 beef report include growing calf and yearling management, genetic selection tools, animal behavior, nutrient management and more.
Concluding the webinar series will be perceptions of manure’s value and what feedyards should know about using cover crops presented by the Rick Koelsch, UNL professor of biological systems engineering, and Mary Drewnowski, beef extension specialist.
Full webinar schedule is as follows:
Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m.
» Policy Implications for Fed Cattle Marketing: Ashley Kohls, Nebraska Cattlemen; Elliott Dennis, UNL.
» Research Update: Galen Erickson, UNL.
Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
» Perceptions of Manure’s value: Rick Koelsch, UNL.
» What Feedyards Should Know about Using Cover Crops: Mary Drewnoski, UNL.
For more information or to request a registration form, contact Galen Erickson at 402-472-6402 or gerickson4@unl.edu.