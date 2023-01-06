Extension hosting “Growing When It Counts” farmer’s market program

Have you ever considered raising produce to sell at your local farmer’s market? Would you like to learn some tips to reduce insect and disease pests in the garden? Here is your chance to participate in the “Growing When It Counts” program from 6 to 8 p.m MT at Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala, 512 East B St. South.

This free program is designed for people who are interested in growing vegetables, herbs and flower crops for sale at farmer’s markets in Nebraska. David Lott, Nebraska Extension horticulture educator, will be teaching and facilitating class that evening. Recommendations and guidelines will be covered. Participants are welcome to bring their own vegetable gardening questions.

To register for in person or online attendence, go to go.unl.edu/garden_when_it_counts. For online leaners, choose the “online option” in the registration questionnaire to receive the Zoom link to join online the evening of the program.

For further questions, email dlott2@unl.edu or call the Extension office in North Platte at 308-532-2683.