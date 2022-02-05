Extension hosting land application training sessions

Nebraska Extension is hosting several in-person Land Application Trainings this winter across the state emphasizing “Applying Manure Management Concepts On-Farm.”

This educational program will focus on field selection, the value of manure, soil health and protecting water quality when making applications.

Sessions are very applicable and interactive for participants so they get hands-on experience making decisions about which fields would benefit from a manure application. Participants will learn updates on regulations and have open discussions on how to best use manure.

This program is open to all producers that intend to utilize manure on their operations. Farm staff and advisors implementing the farm’s permit or nutrient plan are also encouraged to attend.

Several dates and locations across the state for both initial and recertifying applicators are available. Initial applicators are required to attend the entire training day while recertifying applicators are welcome to attend the entire day but are only required to participate in the afternoon session.