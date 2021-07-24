Extension hosting land management meeting Aug. 3

Nebraska Extension will be hosting an Ag Land Management Meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. This workshop will cover current trends in cash rental rates, land values, lease provisions, in addition to crop and grazing land considerations. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

The workshop will be hosted at the Hall County Extension Office, 3180 W. Hwy 34, in Grand Island. Register with Nebraska Extension in Hall County at 308-385-5088 to ensure a headcount for lunch. Questions can be directed to Extension educators Jim Jansen at jjansen4@unl.edu or 402-584-2261, or Allan Vyhnalek at avyhnalek2@unl.edu or 402-472-1771.