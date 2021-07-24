 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Extension hosting land management meeting Aug. 3
0 comments

Extension hosting land management meeting Aug. 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska Extension will be hosting an Ag Land Management Meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. This workshop will cover current trends in cash rental rates, land values, lease provisions, in addition to crop and grazing land considerations. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

The workshop will be hosted at the Hall County Extension Office, 3180 W. Hwy 34, in Grand Island. Register with Nebraska Extension in Hall County at 308-385-5088 to ensure a headcount for lunch. Questions can be directed to Extension educators Jim Jansen at jjansen4@unl.edu or 402-584-2261, or Allan Vyhnalek at avyhnalek2@unl.edu or 402-472-1771.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London bar serves up 'puptails' for dogs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News