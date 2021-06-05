Extension hosting manure management classes

This year’s Land Application Recertification sessions, called “Applying Manure Management Concepts On-Farm,” are scheduled to be in-person at many locations across the state in June. Manure trainings earlier this year were held virtually.

These 2½ hour sessions will focus on what fields we should choose to best utilize manure nutrients and other benefits. The sessions will be highly participant lead and will have limited seating at each session.

Participants will be given a scenario and asked to determine priority ranking of each field within the scenario. This ranking will be done at the end of each of the activities focused on manure nutrients, transportation cost, soil health, water quality, as well as neighbors and odors. Regulations and record keeping pertaining to manure storage and application will also be addressed during each session.