Extension hosting preservation workshops

Nebraska Extension is offering hands-on workshops in North Platte, Imperial, and Grant to guide the home food preservation process.

From 4 to 7 p.m. June 7 in North Platte and June 13 in Imperial, home canners will be guided through the steps of preserving grape jelly and tomato salsa.

From 4 to 7 p.m. on July 13 in North Platte, participants will learn how to safely pressure can low-acid foods such as carrots. This class will be replicated on July 15 in Grant.

For registration details and to pay online, go to go.unl.edu/wccanning.

For more information, contact Brenda Aufdenkamp at 308-532-2683 or email baufdenkamp1@unl.edu.