Extension hosting record-keeping class, starts Oct. 22

LINCOLN — The next session of “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options,” Nebraska Extension’s four-part record-keeping course, will be held virtually from 1 to 3 p.m. CT on four consecutive Thursdays, beginning Oct. 22.

Participants should plan on attending each of the four workshop dates. The course requires participants to have an internet connection.

“Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options” is designed to help farmers and ranchers understand their current financial position and how big decisions like large purchases, new leases or changes in production will affect their bottom line. Participants will work through the financial statements of a case study farm, watch pre-recorded videos, complete assignments and participate in video chats. Upon completion of this program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners and lenders.

The course fee is $20 per participant and class size is limited to 20 people. Register online at wia.unl.edu/know by Oct. 19.

This course is hosted by Nebraska Extension and made possible by Annie’s Project, which is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska. This material is based upon work supported by USDA/NIFA under award number 2019-77028-30436.