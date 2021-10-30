Extension hosting risk management workshop for Arthur cattle producers

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension will host a risk management workshop for cattle producers from 5 to 8:30 p.m. MT Nov. 17 at the Bunkhouse Bar & Grill, 306 Fir St., in Arthur. Cattle producers will learn strategies designed to reduce risk exposure to achieve a profitable outcome in uncertain times, according to a press release.

Current issues facing the cattle industry will be discussed to help producers to make more informed decisions facing the industry.

Topics will include managing drought risk with PRF insurance, managing price risk and strategies to achieve better profitability. Specific marketing tools covered during the workshop to manage price risk will include futures and options as well as Livestock Risk Protection Insurance. Participants will be guided through a case study to better understand strategies discussed during the workshop.

Funding for this project is provided in partnership with the USDA-NIFA under Award Number 2018-70027-28586.

The workshop is free and a meal will be provided, but registration is required one day prior to start of workshop to ensure an accurate meal count. For more information, and to register by Nov. 16, call Randy Saner at 308-532-2683.