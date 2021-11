STAPLETON — The Extension will host a risk management workshop for cattle producers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Logan County Fairgrounds Fair Building, 24 Ave. 70, in Stapleton.

The workshop is free and a meal will be provided, but registration is required one day prior to the workshop to ensure an accurate meal count. To register, call Randy Saner at 308-532-2683.