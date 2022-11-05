Extension hosting workshop on preparing for operating loan renewal Nov. 9

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension will host a operating loan renewals workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 348 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.

The workshop will cover documents that farmers and ranchers should have in place before going into the process.

Nebraska Extension Educators Jessica Groskopf and Randy Saner will review the two key documents needed by lenders and share resources for developing a balance sheet and cash flow budget, according to a press release.

They will also discuss what lenders are looking for during the loan renewal process. The workshop aims to help participants better understand how these financial documents can be used to make management decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners and lenders.

This workshop is free but registration is required by Monday. To register, call 308-532-2683.