Extension hosts 4-H program for career exploration in Curtis, McCook

Exploring possible careers and learning how to prepare for the future was the Nebraska Extension 4-H Youth Development program taught to 210 freshman and sophomore high school students from area high schools. Members of the statewide Nebraska Extension College Career Readiness Issue Team brought the 4-H youth development program “Connect the Dots” to southwest Nebraska on Sept. 22 and 23.

This interactive career exploration simulation program is designed to help ninth and 10th grade students learn more about careers of interest as well as how to “connect the dots” from ninth grade through postsecondary study to the workplace. The 6-hour program was hosted during the school day at the McCook High School Gym on Sept. 22 for McCook and Southwest High School 10th graders, and on Sept. 23 at the Curtis Memorial Community Center Maywood, Medicine Valley, Hayes Center, Wauneta-Palisade and home school ninth and tenth graders attended.