Extension hosts 4-H program for career exploration in Curtis, McCook

Exploring possible careers and learning how to prepare for the future was the Nebraska Extension 4-H Youth Development program taught to 210 freshman and sophomore high school students from area high schools. Members of the statewide Nebraska Extension College Career Readiness Issue Team brought the 4-H youth development program “Connect the Dots” to southwest Nebraska on Sept. 22 and 23.
This interactive career exploration simulation program is designed to help ninth and 10th grade students learn more about careers of interest as well as how to “connect the dots” from ninth grade through postsecondary study to the workplace. The 6-hour program was hosted during the school day at the McCook High School Gym on Sept. 22 for McCook and Southwest High School 10th graders, and on Sept. 23 at the Curtis Memorial Community Center Maywood, Medicine Valley, Hayes Center, Wauneta-Palisade and home school ninth and tenth graders attended.
Each day over 25 local employers as well as college and military recruiters volunteered their time to represent the 16 “career clusters” and engaged with the students during the morning simulation. In the afternoon Nebraska Extension staff used “motivational skill” kits to help students learn what motivates them and why those skills are important when applying for jobs. Other breakout sessions included how to write a good resume, how to network and give a good first impression.