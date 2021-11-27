Extension Master Gardener calendars available in North Platte

Are you looking for a holiday gift idea and great gardening resource? Don’t miss out on purchasing a copy of the “2022 Western Nebraska Master Gardener Calendar” from the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte.

The calendar includes a helpful gardening tip or suggestion for each day of the year for western Nebraska growing conditions and timing, Extension said in a press release.

Seasonal pictures in the calendar highlight the Master Gardener’s photographic talents on plant materials and landscapes from the region. Gardening content and Nebraska Extension resources were compiled by Extension Master Gardeners in this region as part of their volunteer service work.

The cost of each calendar recovers paper, color printing and binding costs. To order a calendar, please call the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte at 308-532-2683. Calendars picked up and purchased at the Extension Office will cost $10 each. Calendars mailed out to recipients will cost $13 to cover postage. Cash and check payments are accepted, with checks made out to the “University of Nebraska-Lincoln.”

For questions, contact David Lott, Horticulture educator at the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte at 308-532-2683.