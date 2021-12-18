Extension offering budget calculator user’s workshop

Knowing your cost of production is essential with volatile input prices and makes it easier for management decisions during the production season. Nebraska Extension’s Ag Budget Calculator is a tool to help keep track of cost of production and to customize your crop budgets for your ag enterprise. Not sure how to use the program? Busy schedule? Virtual guided instruction is available for each session so you can work at your own pace and get your questions answered. Three session types offered include:
» ABC 1.0 introduction to ABC and customizing your crop budgets.
» ABC 2.0 advancing the use of the ABC program.
» ABC Q&A.
Several sessions are available, and instructors will be present to help answer questions. More information and registration are available at cap.unl.edu/abc/training. Questions can be directed to Glennis McClure at gmcclure3@unl.edu or 402-472-0661.