Extension offering pesticide certification

The Lincoln Logan McPherson Extension Office and Keith Arthur Extension Office are offering the following Private Pesticide Applicator’s Certification Trainings:
» 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. CST, Jan. 25, North Platte, WCREEC Classroom, 402 W State Farm Road.
» 1:00 to 3:30 p.m., MT, Jan. 26, Ogallala, Keith County Fairgrounds.
» 9:00 to 11:30 a.m., MT, Feb. 9, Ogallala, Keith County Fairgrounds.
» 1:15 to 3:45 p.m., MT, Feb. 9, Arthur, Arthur County Courthouse Meeting Room.
» 9:00 to 11:30 a.m., CT, Feb. 10, North Platte, WCREEC Classroom, 402 W. State Farm Road.
» 9:30 to 12:00 noon, CT, Feb. 22, Stapleton, Logan County Fairgrounds.
» 1:30 to 4:00 p.m., CT, March 11, North Platte, WCREEC Classroom, 402 W. State Farm Road.
» 9:00 to 11:30 a.m., CT, April 13, North Platte, WCREEC Classroom, 402 W. State Farm Road.
Please call the Extension Office at least 1 week prior to the training so we can be sure to have enough materials and spaces for the training. Under COVID-19 restrictions space is limited so pre-registration is required. Listen to the radio for weather cancellations. Due to space limits, we may have to turn away participants to another date. Please note the cost of the training classes is $50 per applicator. Cell phones must be turned off during the training per the Nebraska Deparment of Agriculture. Classes will follow all COVID-19 protocols, including face coverings which will be provided.
Please watch the mail for your State of Nebraska letter that needs to be completed and brought to the training. You will also owe $25 for a 3-year license to the State of Nebraska after the training by mail. Remember to contact the office one week prior to the session by e-mail at rsaner2@unl.edu or by phone at 308-532-2683 Lincoln Logan McPherson or 308-284-6052 Keith Arthur.