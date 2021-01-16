Extension offering pesticide certification

Please call the Extension Office at least 1 week prior to the training so we can be sure to have enough materials and spaces for the training. Under COVID-19 restrictions space is limited so pre-registration is required. Listen to the radio for weather cancellations. Due to space limits, we may have to turn away participants to another date. Please note the cost of the training classes is $50 per applicator. Cell phones must be turned off during the training per the Nebraska Deparment of Agriculture. Classes will follow all COVID-19 protocols, including face coverings which will be provided.