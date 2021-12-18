Extension offering Quicken record keeping class

It’s important to keep financial books on the ranch for more than just tax time. A workshop on Quicken for farm and ranch record keeping will be hosted from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6 in North Platte at the Lincoln, Logan, McPherson Extension Office, at 348 W. State Farm Road.

To register, call the Lincoln, Logan, McPherson Extension Office Extension Office at 308-532-2683. This workshop is limited to 10 participants. The cost to attend the workshop is $20 per participant.

Nebraska Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf will teach participants how to use Quicken, a popular commercial record-keeping package that is user friendly, inexpensive and easy to find. Quicken is flexible for ag and non-ag business enterprises and separates out family living expenses.

Quicken’s checkbook register makes for a familiar environment to begin computerized record-keeping. Quicken comes with home and general business income and expense categories, but participants will see how to easily import farm categories to match the tax Schedule F.