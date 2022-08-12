Extension offering ServeSafe food safety training course

ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety training courses will be offered in three locations in west central Nebraska. The courses will be located at:

McCook — 1 to 5 p.m. CT, Sept. 20, Community Building, Fairgrounds, W. Fifth and O streets, McCook. Registration begins at 12:45 p.m.

Lexington — Sept. 21, at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington. An English class is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m., and the Spanish class is from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. with registration beginning at 1:15 p.m.

North Platte — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST Sept. 22, at West Central Research Extension & Education Center, 402 West State Farm Road, North Platte, registration begins at 8:15 a.m.

Registration forms are available at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/servsafe.

The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including but not limited to cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments.

ServSafe Food Handler is the second level of the Nebraska Restaurant Association’s Food Safety First Program. The first level is the ServSafe training program for restaurant owners and food service managers.

Extension Educators, Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp will teach the ServSafe Food Handler course sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. Register by Sept. 13 for the Lexington, North Platte and McCook sites. Fifteen employees need to be preregistered to be able to offer the course.

For more information, contact your local Extension office in McCook at 308-334-5666, in Lexington at 308-324-5501 or in North Platte at 308-532-2683.