Extension offers intro field scout training online

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension will conduct an introductory level field scout training online on May 11.

The introductory training course is for summer employees working in the agricultural industry, as well as corn and soybean growers wanting to learn how to better manage corn and soybean pests.

The training is designed for entry-level scouts who are working for crop consultants, industry agronomists or farm service centers in Nebraska and neighboring states. The training course is also ideal for growers who scout their own fields or are interested in improving productivity, as well as for students employed by agribusinesses.

Past participants have consistently given our field scout training high marks and state that the knowledge gained improved their scouting skills. Some of the benefits registrants stated the training provided included practical/working knowledge and better accuracy in field scouting.

Topics include:

» Understanding corn and soybean growth and development.

» Crop diseases and quiz.

» Identifying weeds/plant morphology, using a key to identify weed seedlings.