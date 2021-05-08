Extension offers intro field scout training online

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension will conduct an introductory level field scout training online on May 11.
The introductory training course is for summer employees working in the agricultural industry, as well as corn and soybean growers wanting to learn how to better manage corn and soybean pests.
The training is designed for entry-level scouts who are working for crop consultants, industry agronomists or farm service centers in Nebraska and neighboring states. The training course is also ideal for growers who scout their own fields or are interested in improving productivity, as well as for students employed by agribusinesses.
Past participants have consistently given our field scout training high marks and state that the knowledge gained improved their scouting skills. Some of the benefits registrants stated the training provided included practical/working knowledge and better accuracy in field scouting.
Topics include:
» Understanding corn and soybean growth and development.
» Crop diseases and quiz.
» Identifying weeds/plant morphology, using a key to identify weed seedlings.
» Corn and soybean insect scouting, identification and management.
» Nutrient deficiencies in corn and soybeans.
Presenters include:
» Aaron Nygren, Nebraska Extension educator.
» Jenny Rees, Nebraska Extension educator.
» Tamra Jackson-Ziems, Nebraska Extension plant pathologist.
» Christopher Proctor, Nebraska Extension educator.
» Justin McMechan, Nebraska Extension cropping systems and crop protection specialist.
» Julie Peterson, Nebraska Extension entomologist.
» Kyle Koch, Nebraska Extension insect diagnostician.
The course will be offered remotely via Zoom. Training will include interactive components. Participants will receive instructions on downloading free versions of programs being used prior to the field crop scout training session. The training fee is $50. Paid pre-registration is required in order to obtain access to the remote training and to receive Certified Crop Advisor credits.
Registration closes at 8 a.m. on May 11. Register at go.unl.edu/2021cropscout or e-mail extevents@unl.edu.
For more information, email Aaron Nygren at anygren2@unl.edu or call 402-624-8030. Visit enrec.unl.edu/crop to learn about training opportunities available through Nebraska Extension’s Crop Management Diagnostic Clinics and related training.