Extension offers tips to eat healthy during the holiday season

Now that the holiday season is upon us, all kinds of tempting foods are available everywhere we turn. What’s a person to do? If we eat everything we want, we will feel miserable and in January we will be working to lose those extra pounds.

Food is an important part of celebrations, and it is fine to indulge ourselves occasionally. By altering our approach to holiday foods, we will feel better and still enjoy the holidays.

Consider these suggestions this holiday season:

» Choose quality over quantity. It is important to include your holiday favorites so not to feel deprived, plan for these special foods as part of your daily diet. A small bite or serving of your favorite holiday food could satisfy you. Focus on nutrient-rich foods in normal size portions and desserts and other sugary treats in smaller or bite-sized portions.

» Increase your daily fruits and vegetables. Offer and choose fresh vegetables instead of chips. Try a piece of fruit drizzled with chocolate for dessert. Look for new or different fruits and vegetables in the grocery store. Try them out and see if your family enjoys something new.