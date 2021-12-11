Extension offers tips to eat healthy during the holiday season

Now that the holiday season is upon us, all kinds of tempting foods are available everywhere we turn. What’s a person to do? If we eat everything we want, we will feel miserable and in January we will be working to lose those extra pounds.
Food is an important part of celebrations, and it is fine to indulge ourselves occasionally. By altering our approach to holiday foods, we will feel better and still enjoy the holidays.
Consider these suggestions this holiday season:
» Choose quality over quantity. It is important to include your holiday favorites so not to feel deprived, plan for these special foods as part of your daily diet. A small bite or serving of your favorite holiday food could satisfy you. Focus on nutrient-rich foods in normal size portions and desserts and other sugary treats in smaller or bite-sized portions.
» Increase your daily fruits and vegetables. Offer and choose fresh vegetables instead of chips. Try a piece of fruit drizzled with chocolate for dessert. Look for new or different fruits and vegetables in the grocery store. Try them out and see if your family enjoys something new.
» Choose foods that are high in fiber and low in sugars and added fat. Fruits, vegetables and whole grains keep us full longer, so we don’t feel hungry as quickly. Usually these foods are lower in calories, too.
Strategies to avoid overeating:
» Use smaller plates.
» Avoid second or third servings or multiple trips to the buffet.
» Fill your plate with vegetables first, then add smaller portions of entrees and desserts.
» Eat slowly and mindfully, paying attention to your body’s signs of being full.
Other ideas to stay healthy during the holidays:
» Don’t skip meals. If you skip meals, there is a tendency to overeat later.
» Eat breakfast. Those who eat breakfast tend to consume fewer calories throughout rest of the day.
» Keep moving. It doesn’t matter if you have a formal exercise plan or just get up and move for 10 minutes at a time. For example, park further away from your destination and walk, take the stairs, walk around your home or building. Even a few minutes a day can improve your health.
» Finally, get your sleep. Studies have shown that when you are sleep deprived you crave high-fat and high calorie foods. Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep every night.
Following some of these suggestions can help make the holiday season healthier and more joyful and January less miserable.