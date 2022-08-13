Extension plans workshop on inheriting farmland and modern management, farming practices

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will present a workshop in Grand Island for those who have inherited or received farmland and want to learn more about the best strategies for managing and owning this asset.

“So You’ve Inherited a Farm … Now What?” will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall County Extension, College Park, 3180 W. Highway 34, Grand Island.

Extension educators Allan Vyhnalek and Jim Jansen will present on topics related to what it means to own farmland today. Those include evaluating whether to keep or sell the farm, managing a farm, lease provisions, legal considerations and managing communication and expectations among family members. Creating or adjusting estate plans will also be covered.

“We hear all the time from people who have lost their parents, and now are managing a farm for the first time in their lives,” Vyhnalek said. “Maybe they grew up there but haven’t been around for a while and they want to understand modern farming and management concepts, which this workshop will address.”

The program is free to attend, and lunch will be provided by Peoples Company out of Omaha. Pre-registration is requested by Monday, and can be completed by calling Nebraska Extension in Hall County at 308-385-5088.

For more information, go to cap.unl.edu.