Extension program to focus on gardening through extreme weather

Have your gardens and landscapes struggled the last couple of years due to extreme weather events?

Between fires, drought, and no rain for long periods of time in Western Nebraska, gardeners and homeowners are wondering how to keep plants alive, and gardens producing.

Nebraska Extension has a series of programs designed to help anyone learn how to cope with these extremes.

Across west central Nebraska in January and February “Gardening in Weather Extremes” will be a "relaxed, roundtable format over coffee and conversation" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in each location, Extension said in a press release.

David Lott, a Extension horticulture educator based in North Platte, will be teaching each of these programs with updates and recommendations for vegetable gardens, flower beds, turfgrass, trees and shrubs to help them survive.

The public is welcome. If someone has a question, other participants may have the same or similar question they would like answered. Here is the list of the program’s dates and locations for each community.

Jan. 16: Hitchcock County Fairgrounds, 315 Railroad St., Culbertson

Jan. 23: Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Education Center, Room 131, Curtis.

Jan. 24: Mid-Plains Community College, 512 East B St S., Ogallala (Mountain Time).

Jan. 30: Dundy County Extension Office, 701 Chief St., Benkelman (Mountain Time).

Feb. 6: Lincoln County Extension Office, 348 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.

Feb. 13: Hooker County Library, 102 N. Cleveland Ave. (Mountain Time).

Feb. 16: Cherry County Extension Office, 365 N. Main St., Valentine.

Feb. 27: Dawson County Extension Office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington.

To register, go to go.unl.edu/gardening_weather_extremes. A nominal fee is required to pay for educational material and coffee supplies.

Questions can be directed to Lott at dlott2@unl.edu, 308-532-2683, or contact each local Nebraska Extension Office.