Extension providing new cover crop grazing conference Nov. 16

LINCOLN — Nebraska beef producers and corn growers can learn how they might enhance their operations by attending the inaugural Cover Crop Grazing Conference Nov. 16 at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead, according to a press release.

The conference kicks off with registration, refreshments and a trade show at the August N. Christenson Building. Educational programs are from 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and include a producer panel session, small group discussion and a live field demonstration.

Nebraska Extension is sponsoring the event and is uniquely suited to bring farmers unbiased and research-based information that will be shared at this conference. Featured presentations include “Early and Late Season Grazing of Cover Crops” with Mary Drewnoski and “2022 Cash Rent and Flex Lease Arrangements” presented by Jim Jansen.

This new expo will help first time or experienced farmers looking to fine-tune their cover crop grazing management utilizing cover crops as an alternative forage source. Speakers and panelists will address important issues for Nebraska farmers and ranchers and provides one-on-one discussion with local, private industry exhibitors and sponsors.

To preregister by Friday, go to enrec.unl.edu/2021covercropgrazingconference.