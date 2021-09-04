Extension record-keeping course for farmers set for October

LINCOLN — The next session of “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options,” Nebraska Extension’s four-part financial record-keeping course, will be held virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. CT, on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
Participants are required to have an internet connection and attend each of the four workshop dates.
The course fee is $20 per person and class size is limited to 20 people. Register by Sept. 27 on the Women in Agriculture website, wia.unl.edu/know.
