 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Extension record-keeping course for farmers set for October
0 comments

Extension record-keeping course for farmers set for October

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The next session of “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options,” Nebraska Extension’s four-part financial record-keeping course, will be held virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. CT, on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Participants are required to have an internet connection and attend each of the four workshop dates.

The course fee is $20 per person and class size is limited to 20 people. Register by Sept. 27 on the Women in Agriculture website, wia.unl.edu/know.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News