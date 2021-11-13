Extension specialists to speak at Lincoln Co. Cattlemen’s meeting

The Lincoln County Cattlemen’s meeting on Thursday will include educational programs from Nebraska Extension. The meeting will start with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. sponsored by Emmet Storer of Platform Cattle and a meal at 6 p.m. sponsored by Bradley Cardinal of Zoetis Animal Health. The program will be at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Centennial Hall building in North Platte. The educational program will follow the meal at 7 p.m.

Topics for the program are:

» “Marketing Calves for Added Value.” How can producers add value to calves using different marketing strategies and programs by Elliott Dennis, marketing specialist, University of Nebraska Extension.

» “Benchmarking Data for Nebraska.” How can producers use this data to find areas of weakness and strength in operations by Randy Saner, beef systems educator, University of Nebraska Extension.

» “Using Livestock Risk Protection.” How can producers help reduce market risk especially if weaning calves and selling at a later date by Jay Parsons, biosystems economists, University of Nebraska Extension.

There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required to plan for meal count. To register, contact Lincoln, Logan, McPherson Extension Office at 308-532-2683, Randy Saner at rsaner2@unl.edu or Levi Fischer at lfisher@equitableonline.com or 308-530-9191 by Tuesday.