Extension study seeks ranchers’ input on grassland conservation programs

LINCOLN — A newly launched survey by Nebraska Extension seeks ranchers’ input on the design of grassland conservation programs in the state. The survey, a partnership among Nebraska Extension, Nebraska Cattlemen’s, Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the University of Nebraska, is a targeted effort to get feedback directly from the ranchers in the state, according to a press release.

“What we hear from ranchers is that there is an expectation that they can do everything: be profitable, be sustainable and be conservationists,” said Kyle Martens, the graduate student leading the study. “But when we look at the design of conservation programs nationally, local farmers and ranchers are often left out of the discussions on how these programs look and will be carried out.”

Martens and the partners hope to address this by asking ranching families to complete a brief 15-minute survey on some basic elements of conservation programs. Specifically, the study looks at the preferences for management actions, payment amounts, and contract lengths in voluntary conservation programs.

The study is open for participation now until March 30. Ranchers owning or leasing rangeland or improved pasture in Nebraska are encouraged to participate.

To go to the study or find more information, please visit go.unl.edu/grasslands.