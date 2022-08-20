 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extension to host price risk management workshop for cattle producers in McCook

MCCOOK — Nebraska Extension will host a price risk management workshop for cattle producers from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Farm Credit Services of America, 1700 N. Highway 83, McCook, according to a press release.

Cattle producers will learn strategies designed to reduce risk exposure to achieve a profitable outcome in uncertain times and current issues facing the cattle industry will be discussed to help producers to make more informed decisions facing the industry.

Topics will include current grazing land rents and flexible leases, managing drought risk with PRF insurance, managing price risk and strategies to achieve better profitability. Specific marketing tools covered during the workshop to manage price risk will include futures and options as well as Livestock Risk Protection insurance. Participants will be guided through a case study to better understand strategies discussed during the workshop.

Funding for this project is provided in partnership with the USDA-NIFA under Award Number 2018-70027-28586. The McCook workshop will be sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America.

The workshop is free, but registration is required by calling Nebraska Extension in Red Willow County at 308-345-339.

