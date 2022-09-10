Extension unveils 2022 Dawson County State Fair livestock exhibit results

For some Dawson County 4-H’ers, the best way to spend a late summer weekend is to compete in livestock shows at the Nebraska State Fair. Dawson County beef, sheep, swine and poultry traveled to Grand Island with their owners to compete against the rest of the best from across the state, according to the Dawson County Extension Office.

Here are the details of the 2022 State Fair livestock competitions:

Beef showmanship

In senior beef showmanship, blue ribbons were awarded to Lizzie David and Trina Pearson, both of Brady.

Market beef

In the crossbred steers division, Lizzie David of Brady was awarded a blue ribbon.

Breeding beef

In the breeding beef show, commercial breeding heifer division, a blue ribbon went to Trina Pearson of Brady. Lizzie David of Brady was awarded a blue ribbon in the shorthorn breeding beef, shorthorn yearling heifers calved March/April 2021 division.

Swine

In senior swine showmanship, Emma Peterson of Gothenburg was awarded a blue ribbon. Peterson was also awarded a blue ribbon in the breeding gilt, crossbred breeding gilts division. She also participated in the new farrowed and owned class and earned a second place in the interview competition and reserve champion breeding gilt honor.

Sheep

In senior sheep showmanship, Jaelin Wolfinger of Lexington was awarded a purple ribbon, and Jacie Wolfinger of Lexington was awarded a blue ribbon. In the market sheep, crossbred market lamb division, Jaelin was awarded a purple ribbon and Jacie was awarded a blue ribbon. In the market sheep, Hampshire market lambs division, Jacie and Jaelin were both awarded purple ribbons.

Poultry and rabbits

In the feather legged bantams division, Gage Schledewitz of Oconto was awarded a purple ribbon, and Dylanger Schledewitz of Oconto was awarded a blue ribbon. In the game bantams, OE and American division, Gage Schledewitz was awarded a blue ribbon.

Full results from the Nebraska State Fair can be found at nebraska4hresults.com.