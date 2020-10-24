 Skip to main content
Extension webinar will cover ballot measures
Extension webinar will cover ballot measures

LINCOLN — A Nebraska Extension webinar at noon on Thursday will provide an overview of each ballot measure on Nebraska’s 2020 general election ballot.

The educational information will be presented by Dave Aiken, professor and Extension water and agricultural law specialist in the department of agricultural economics. He will explain each of the six initiatives facing voters, along with the positions of both proponents and opponents of each issue and what the potential impact of each issue could be, especially on property taxes.

Measures on the Nov. 3 ballot that will be discussed include two proposed constitutional amendments: One that would eliminate slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment of a crime and another that would extend the maximum time for tax increment financing from 15 to 20 years if at least half the project area is extremely blighted.

Ballot initiatives that will be covered include a proposal to reduce payday loan charges, and a trio of proposals centered around allowing and regulating casino gambling.

The webinar is presented as part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly series.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.

