Extension workshops to cover crop inputs, cost of production

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension will present a series of workshops covering 2022 inputs and cost of production for crop producers Nov. 9 to 11 in Hastings, Beatrice and the Mead area, which includes a virtual option for producers from across the state to join.

Crops and agricultural economics extension educators will cover the forces that are driving input costs and commodity prices, discuss fertilizer recommendations based on soil test results and provide information on utilizing cost of production budgets in decision-making. Attendees are welcome to bring their latest soil tests.

The workshops will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

» Nov. 9 in Hastings at the Community Services Building on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.

» Nov. 10 in Beatrice at the Gage County Extension Office, 1115 W. Scott St.

» Nov. 11 near Mead at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center, 1071 County Road G., Ithaca (livestream option available).

The workshops are free, but space is limited at each location. Registration is required by the day prior to each workshop at cap.unl.edu/crop-inputs or 402-472-1742.