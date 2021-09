September’s Christian Women’s Tuesday Brunch will be at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 21 at the First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St.

Jan Schiferi of Fordyce will speak and provide music, and Dalene Skates will also speak.

Cost per person is $5, and reservations are requested to Darlene Small at 308-532-2971 or to Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268. This is a non-denominational meeting welcoming all women.