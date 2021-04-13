 Skip to main content
Christian Women’s group to meet Tuesday
The non-denominational Christian Women’s Tuesday Brunch group will meet at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Harvest Christian Church.

Joyce Worrell of Albany, Missouri, will present “Looking For Love In All the Wrong Places,” about her life experiences including raising baby tigers and lions.

Lynn McConnell is the special musical guest.

Reservations for the event can be made by calling Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081. Reservation deadline is Friday, and cost is $5 per person.

