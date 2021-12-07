Christian Women's Tuesday Brunch to feature North Platte business owner

The December Christian Women’s Tuesday Brunch will be at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St., according to a press release.

This month, Amy Wrobel from Ankeny, Iowa, will present “A Christmas To Remember,” and Sarah Talbott of the North Platte Downtown Association will present the special feature.

Music will be provided by Wrobel.

Cost to attend is $5. Reservations are requested by Friday to Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross 308-520-4081.