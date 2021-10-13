 Skip to main content
Christian Women's Tuesday Brunch will be at First Christian Church

The Christian Women’s Tuesday Brunch is set for 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church, according to a press release.

The brunch will feature Lynn Sargeant of Indianola, Iowa, as the speaker. Tina Terry will provide the special feature, “Helping With The Blind.” Job Vigil will provide music.

Cost is $5 per person. RSVP by Friday to Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081.

All women are invited to this non-denominational meeting.

