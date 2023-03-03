I have heard it more than a few times in my life. There may have even been a time when I said it.

“I do not need to attend church to have a relationship with God.”

Perhaps lack of church attendance is because of disdain for organized religion, commitment to other activities, work or simply the desire to not get out of bed and attend in-person worship on a Sunday morning.

Is it that simple? Can we as chosen children of God have a sustaining relationship with God without attending weekly worship services?

Obviously, it depends on whom you ask.

Statistics show that those who attend church lead more satisfied lives. Specifically, they are happier, more generous and overall healthier people. We are relational beings. We were not designed to live in separateness.

God alone is part of the Trinity — God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. God created a partner for Adam and humans lived within communities of faith since the beginning. We, even if we are introverts, need human contact, and church fellowship provides that.

Our faith community is also where we learn and grow as followers and believers to lead Christian lives, strengthen our faith, broaden our understanding of Christ’s ministry and ultimately nurture a deeper more impactful relationship with God.

That is what we are called to do through Scripture.

Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen. — Hebrews 11:1

Whatever the reason behind the speaker in this context is, it is their choice to make, obviously. I do believe one can have some sort of relationship with God without attending church, but I question if one will have a fulfilling experience in the presence of the Holy Spirit. An experience that can truly only be found through a church body … the body of Christ.

When we gather in worship, we confess our sins to each other, we are together as called, and we celebrate through praise and Holy Communion the great love of God for all.

Therefore, confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another, so that you may be healed. The prayer of the righteous is powerful and effective. — James 5:16

… Not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day approaching. — Hebrews 10:25

They devoted themselves to the apostles' teaching and fellowship, to the breaking of bread and the prayers. — Acts 2:42

Church is not just showing up for an hour on Sunday mornings. It is one’s dedication and pledge to fellow beings at all times. It is a commitment and responsibility to pray for, lift up, help and provide for others.

… What does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God? — Micah 6:8