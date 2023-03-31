It seems to me that many stories that I share are from my childhood. As I reflected on that, I wondered why.

I think it is because they are impressionable years and that learning takes place at memorable critical times in the growing-up process. Things that happened during my childhood are still lessons I learned. So today, I continue that trend.

I was in the fifth grade when our family prepared for the mission field. As a family of seven, we sold almost all of our household things and piled them into a family station wagon, pulling a small moving trailer.

We traveled from Long Island, New York, to Smithville, Missouri. We arrived at Gospel Missionary Union (the name then) as my mom and dad went to missionary orientation school. I was excited, and we were planning toward Colombia, South America.

One afternoon, as my best friend and I were playing trucks on the side of a hill just outside the mission, he informed me that we were not going to the mission field. I could not believe my ears, and I did not believe him. I had to hear it for myself from my parents.

So later, I mentioned to my dad what my friend told me. He said he was correct; we would not go to South America. I felt devastated. I had my heart set on going. I went to my room to deal with my grief.

As I think about that, the story of the resurrection of Jesus was similar. Jesus rose again from the dead, but the disciples had difficulty believing it. John 20:25 says, “So the other disciples told him, “We have seen the Lord! But he said to them, “Unless I see the nail marks in his hands and put my finger where the nails were, and put my hand into his side, I will not believe” (New International Version).

Just like I had to hear the news from my parents, Thomas needed more proof than his friends telling him it was so.

Jesus must have heard Thomas because he appeared to the disciples again the next week, and this time Thomas was present. Jesus went to Thomas, saying, “Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe” (John 20:27, NIV).

As we read in the next verse, Thomas did not have to do that: “Thomas said to him, ‘My Lord and my God!’” Thomas went from questioning to belief because he saw the Lord.

Easter is a great time to reflect on the majesty and power of Jesus. He went to the cross and paid for our sins with His blood. He died, was buried, and rose again from the dead on the third day (1 Corinthians 15:3-4, NIV).

Through the Bible, Jesus shows Himself to us. He desires for us to see Him within those Scriptures by faith. Then He calls to each of us, just as He did to Thomas, “… Stop doubting and believe” (John 20:27b, NIV).