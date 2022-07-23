From the Pulpit: Make time for the Holy Spirit

Sometimes I have to laugh at myself when I think I am in control of my schedule, my routine, my plans, well … basically my life.

I do like to have a schedule, a routine and a plan, but when events happen that are out of my control, I roll with it better than I used to. I could say it is age, but I would like to take a little more credit than that.

Over the last handful of years, I have let go of some of my desire to have things mapped out and just let events or situations happen. With this change, I feel more relaxed and I would assume my family welcomed the adjustment as well.

Even though I do not need to have a complete outline of what the day or week will resemble, I like organization. So, every Thursday I look at the next week and work through the tasks that must be completed.

Those tasks many weeks include researching and writing a sermon (because the congregation expects one every Sunday morning), planning worship services, planning my weekly online “Downtime in Devotion,” pastoral care needs and administrative requirements.

I write down what I feel I can get done in the day, making sure to not assign myself too much and impact the quality of work. Sometimes I can work ahead.

I also program in downtime. This time is spent listening to God. My downtime may be spent in the study of Scripture. It may be a walk. It may be just quiet time in the stillness. It may be spent in prayer or quality time in the sanctuary at church. Whatever it looks like for the week, this special time keeps me going and is critical to my self-care.

Recently I was reading a devotional of mine that reminded me to relax and let God lead me through the day. I had to just stop and giggle because no matter how hard I wrestle with being organized or scheduled, my plan is always just my plan and not God’s plan.

“I will instruct you and teach you the way you should go ...”

— Psalm 32:8

How often do you find yourself switching to God’s plan from your plan?

Or is your plan too rigorous that there is no time for God’s plan?

I have had days … weeks even, in my life that I did not make any time for God or God’s plan. I kept myself so distracted with professional demands, mothering needs, and friend and family tasks that when God was calling … I could not even take a message.

So I adjusted my plan.

The most important aspect of my week now is that I carve in time for the Holy Spirit’s work.

I do not know when the Holy Spirit will guide me or how long or labor-intensive that mission might be. Sometimes, as we know, the Holy Spirit needs us only for a small project or reflection, but other times our attention is needed for more in-depth efforts.

When the Holy Spirit does call, I want to give my full attention and not be bothered by thoughts of “oh, I really should be doing this right now,” or “I have to get this and this done yet today” or “the laundry is piling up and I need to get a load or two washed before I go to bed.”

There is nothing that can take the place of moments with our Triune God.

“Let me hear of your steadfast love in the morning, for in you I put my trust. Teach me the way I should go, for to you I lift up my soul.”

— Psalm 143:8

The Holy Spirit made time for me and I absolutely want to make sure I make time for the Holy Spirit.