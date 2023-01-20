From the Pulpit: Offer hope and compassion to show Christ's love to others

Compassion is an important quality that, when demonstrated, shows the love of Christ to others.

When our children were young, we took a Christmas trip to California to be with my family for Christmas. The weather was frigid as we traveled.

When we went across Nevada, a car parked on the side of the road was stranded. Since it was so cold, I needed to stop and see if we could help.

It was a family, and yes, they needed help. I had them squeeze into our car, and we took them to a place at the nearest exit, a way away, where they could get the help they needed. They thanked us, and off we went.

Looking back, the compassion I had in my heart for these people caused me to stop and offer assistance. That is what compassion does.

There is awareness of a need, and the heart’s compassion motivates action. Sometimes, compassion may cause our lives to be interrupted to help someone.

There are always needs around us, but will we allow ourselves to feel compassion to help them?

In the life of Christ, compassion regularly motivated Him to help the needy and, at times, brought interruption to His life. On one occasion, in a town called Nain, a woman had a son who died, and the funeral procession took place. Jesus approached the town’s gate as the funeral procession went by. He noticed that the mother whose son had died was crying.

Luke writes, “And when the Lord saw her, he had compassion on her and said to her, ‘Do not weep’” (Luke 7:13, ESV).

Luke mentions the Lord’s compassion that moved Him to action. The New Living Translation emphasizes it by saying, “When the Lord saw her, his heart overflowed with compassion” (Luke 7:13 NLT). Compassion is at the heart of God.

At first, Jesus offers words of comfort by telling her not to weep — not that it was wrong to cry, but He had something greater in mind. Compassion should move us to ask, “What can I do to help in this situation?” Jesus not only offered words of comfort, but He could back them up.

Luke continues to say, “Then he walked over to the coffin and touched it, and the bearers stopped. ‘Young man,’ he said, ‘I tell you, get up’” Luke 7:14, (NLT).

The boy who was dead now sat up. Then Jesus gave him back to his mother (Luke 7:15, NLT). The mother who wept did not need to anymore because her son was alive again.

The compassion that Jesus demonstrated moved Him to improve the situation that was gloomy to make it better. Jesus offered hope with His understanding; today, many people need hope in our seemingly hopeless society.

Our hope is in Christ. Like the family mentioned earlier, stranded on the interstate that we helped. We gave them hope in their situation.

We are not only needing hope, but we also need comfort. James wrote, “Pure and genuine religion in the sight of God the Father means caring for orphans and widows in their distress” (James 1:27, NLT).

As we become aware of those needing hope and comfort, the Lord can use us to encourage them through the heart and eyes of compassion.