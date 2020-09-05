The Year of Marah: Is God able?
I was reading a piece of Scripture out of Exodus 15 and came across an interesting story.
Moses and all of the Israelites had just witnessed probably one of the most extraordinary miracles of God, the splitting of the Red Sea. In the beginning of Exodus 15, they praise God for rescuing them, for being a mighty and powerful God that cares for His people. But then their tune changes when they come to the place of Marah, a place that was thought to be an oasis, but turned out to be a watering hole full of undrinkable and bitter water. This is an issue to anyone who has spent a few days in the desert with no water to quench their thirst and to rehydrate their bodies, and for the Israelites, this is a matter of life and death.
What’s interesting is their response to this problem. One would think after experiencing the miracle of parting the Red Sea, they would bring this problem of undrinkable water to the one who performed the miracle. But this is not what happens. We read that the people began grumbling before Moses and complaining about how there is no water to drink and the water that is available is bitter. Their current problems drove them to a place of bitterness and complaining rather than to a place of intercession and prayer.
After Moses had enough, it was he who went to prayer before God and asked for a miracle. God told Moses to throw a tree in the water. Upon doing so, the water turned sweet and became drinkable, thus saving Israel once again from death.
It was here that God made a promise to them, the promise that if Israel keeps their eyes on God and their ears to His voice, He will take care of them and be their healer. In short, if you are faithful and obedient to God, God will take care of you. Afterwards, God took Israel from Marah and on to a tropical oasis of Elim, where there was plenty of drinkable water from its springs and rest under the shade of palm trees.
There are two places in this story, two places that each had its purpose in God’s plan for Israel. However, one of these places was a place of testing and the other one was a place for resting. One place God performed a miracle; the other, God did not. One place God revealed a new name for Himself; the other, God did not. One place God made a promise and gave instruction; the other, God did not.
What place did God reveal himself, perform a miracle and make a promise? The place of Marah, a place of bitter water and testing, not in Elim, the tropical oasis where everything was fine.
The year 2020 feels a bit like Marah; it’s been full of unrest, uncertainty, bitterness. But as a people of God in this year, we have a choice. Do we follow the Israelites in the story and let our current circumstance draw us to a place of grumbling and complaining? Or do we let it draw us to a place of intercession and prayer as Moses did? Do we ask God to intervene and bring a miracle? After all, we have seen God intervene in the past, so why wouldn’t we ask God to do it again?
Let’s not let 2020 (the year of Marah, if you will) slip by with us wanting to get to Elim as fast as we can and forsaking what God may want to reveal, promise or perform in us at Marah.
Let’s not neglect the place of testing and pressing, because it is at Marah that God did amazing things for Israel, not Elim.
Elim was a resting point for the next Marah on their journey to the Promised Land. Elim is on our journey through 2020, but first let’s see what God has for us at Marah!
Pastor Vaughn Fahrenbruck
The Rock Church
North Platte
