While the American celebration of St. Patrick’s Day has come about partly as a celebration of an immigrant culture which was once reviled in the United States, the celebration usually lacks any recognition of the man, Patrick, who is honored on that day. As pastor of St. Patrick’s parish, I can tell you that many people here know about the St. Pat’s Irish sports teams … but anything more than a few details of the man might be stretching their limits. But it is likely that most Americans cannot do so, either.

Christianity only came to England with the Roman conquests. Patrick (who was not Irish) was of Roman heritage and born in England in the early 400s, shortly after the Roman Empire left that land. He was from a religious family, with his grandfather a priest and his father a deacon in the church. It isn’t that Patrick didn’t care about religion, but his family was rather relaxed about its practice.

When Patrick was 15 he was kidnapped by some raiders from Ireland and enslaved in a remote northwest area of the island. Sent to watch the sheep in the countryside, Patrick spent much of his time with little food, exposed to the weather and with only the sheep to keep him company. It was during the long nights and in the silence of the field that he began to converse with the Lord, eventually having a deep and intimate prayer life and being able to hear Christ speak in his heart. In the poverty of his loss he found Christ to be his only treasure.

It was the Lord’s voice one day that told him to flee, led him miraculously to find a way across the sea and to return home. But it was also the Lord’s voice that called to him to return to the land of his slavery and free the Irish from slavery to sin through the preaching of the Gospel. When God is your only source of riches, it becomes a moot point to give up everything else willingly.

After some training as a monk and being ordained bishop, Patrick left his family, society and homeland forever in order to evangelize and teach in a foreign land. He suffered hardships as well as successes. He even had to travel to Rome to defend his reputation after slanderous attacks of others in the Church. But this was a man who loved the Lord and was willing to undertake whatever trial in order to bring Christ to others. Perhaps the greatest testament to Patrick is that the faith he passed on to the people of Ireland found imitation for the next 1,600 years. Irish missionaries evangelized other parts of Europe and eventually other continents, too.

Another Irishman named Patrick left his homeland a century ago. Father Patrick McDaid brought the same love of Jesus and desire to build Christ’s church in North Platte, Nebraska. One man long ago with intimate knowledge of the Lord’s voice and a willingness to make Him his only treasure still has its effect today.