After this the Lord appointed seventy-two others and sent them two by two ahead of him to every town and place where he was about to go. He told them, “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field. Go! I am sending you out like lambs among wolves. Do not take a purse or bag or sandals ...

— Luke 10

It has always struck me that in this passage Jesus commands his disciples to travel light. They are not even to take a backpack or duffel bag, or an extra pair of shoes as they go! They go. They depend on God. They serve and depend on others. They trust. And, as a result, God works.

We are moving. So we are having to go through all of our stuff and figure out what we are going to take with us as we go from here, and what will need to be sold or left behind. This is so challenging! My wife is a scorched-earth mover and cleaner. Toss everything! Leave it behind!

I am more sentimental. Won’t my kids want to see my tax returns from 1996 as historical documents someday? I haven’t gone camping in the last 15 years, but I plan on using that tent someday! And how can I really leave behind any of my 3,000-4,000 books? Sure, that table is broken, but we could fix it and it might work again. Can I fix it? No. Do I have plans to fix it? No. But we should probably load it up and take it with us!

This passage and my moving experience have gotten me to think about moving and packing in a more metaphorical sense. When is the last time you have take inventory of all the emotional, spiritual and personal baggage that you are carrying around? Perhaps you should go through all the clutter, mess and stuff you hold onto in your life and begin to decide what attitudes, habits, traditions, hurts and behaviors needs to be tossed, what needs to be kept and what you need to make room for in your life.

Are you really going to carry that bitterness and anger that you have been carrying with you for the last few decades, or can you begin to forgive and travel a little lighter? How much shame are you choosing to lug around that is not yours to bear? How are your attitudes and habits closing God out and sabotaging other relationships? Maybe those need to go too!

Jesus doesn’t want us to journey through life dragging all of this heavy stuff around. He says this:

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”