Good day, dear reader. I hope that you are encouraged today. I want to begin by sharing a vivid memory of my childhood. When I was a 7-year-old, our swim class lined up on the pool’s edge in perfect formation for diving. The lifeguard told us we would dive in when she blew the whistle. She blew the whistle and most dove in. Then maybe a few stragglers. And then there I was, the only one still standing in that perfect formation but unwilling to dive head forward into the water. Finally, the lifeguard pushed me, and in I went. As it turned out, the dive into the water was not bad at all. I only thought it would be.

After 40 years of wandering in the wilderness, the Israelites looked forward to entering the promised land. However, they first needed to cross the Jordan River. The Lord told Joshua that when the priests, carrying the Ark of the Covenant, stepped into the river, the river would quit flowing normally, and they could all walk through on the dry ground. The verse reads, “… when the soles of the feet of the priests bearing the ark of the Lord, the Lord of all the earth, shall rest in the waters of the Jordan, the waters of the Jordan would be cut off from flowing …” (Joshua 3:13, English Standard Version). All the priests had to do was step into the Jordan River, and a pathway would open for the entire nation.

Do you sometimes face overwhelming circumstances and feel paralyzed to move forward, similar to the boy who could not dive into the pool or the people who wondered how they would cross the Jordan River? The above illustrations help us see that some of life’s obstacles are not as bad as they appear. But we do not find that out until we are right against it. Crossing through, we find it is not as bad as it first appeared.

God can replace our anxiety about the future with His perfect peace. Philippians 4:7 reminds us, “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (ESV).

To guard means to protect in a way that is like building a fort around. The Lord desires to protect our hearts and minds. Those are the two areas that tend to “run away” with our worries and cares. The Lord wants to protect us from that “running scared” feeling. All He wants us to do is pray to Him about the things that burden us (Philippians 4:6, ESV). Then, as you plunge into what you must do, the Lord will strengthen and comfort you.

Upon leaving His disciples, Jesus told them something true for us even today. He said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid" (John 14:27, ESV).

Jesus loves us, cares for us, delights in us and desires that we live in His peace. He truly is a good God.