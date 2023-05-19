Forty days following his resurrection, the Lord Jesus ascended into heaven. Of course, he first promised to “remain with (us) always, even to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:20). But in his ascension he … well … he left!

When faced with seeming contradictions in sacred Scripture, we should always look for a deeper meaning. So, if the Lord “left” after promising to be with us always, perhaps he didn’t mean to stay with us in the way that we were accustomed to. After all, the Lord’s ways are not man’s ways (Isaiah 55:8) and “man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart” (1 Samuel 16:7).

We had formerly been accustomed to seeing the Lord as a man among men (John 1:14) walking around the streets of Jerusalem and the hills of Judea like any one of us. However, in order to “be with us always,” he had to elevate this mere human presence. He says, “It is good that I go” (John 16:7) because if he goes, then the advocate — the Holy Spirit — will come. While you and I cannot be in every place at once, the Lord Jesus wished to have communion with us such that each person share in his very being, through the Spirit poured into our hearts (Romans 5:5).

In speaking with my schoolchildren on their last day of school, I reminded them that while they were leaving the structure of the classroom, they were still expected to live according to what they had been taught — but without the teacher or principal present. This would require of them a certain willingness and freedom of heart, as well as putting into practice what they had received.

This, of course, is similar to what the Lord Jesus accomplished in ascending into Heaven. While on earth, he was “master” and “lord” (John 13:13), but he desired that we not be mere students but his equals (John 15:15), living in the same manner as he lived. It was good, then, that he went to the Father so that we might know his presence not simply in one man but even within and among us.

In “elevating” himself to the Father’s right hand, he also elevates us! On earth, Jesus accomplished the will of the Father (John 6:38). Just as the children in our school are formed not just intellectually but spiritually, socially and physically to be good human persons, so has Christ formed us in his time among us. And this formation is so that we learn to live as Christians from within our being.

When our children graduate from school, they are expected to become good citizens of our society, benefiting the world around them. So also are we Christians meant to not simply follow instructions or be micromanaged but to give of ourselves freely from the heart.

Instead of an outside law imposed upon us, we are to seek the will of the Father just as Jesus did, with a new law written upon our hearts. (Ezekiel 11:19). In this way we are raised to a new kind of life, no longer servants but co-workers with the Savior.

We live in a free society, much as our children are “free” for the summer from the rigors of school. May our freedom not translate to a laziness of heart, but may the Spirit of the Lord Jesus who dwells among his people be allowed to accomplish the works of his Father through us who recognize his presence and practice the faith from our hearts.