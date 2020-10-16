 Skip to main content
Harvest Christian Fellowship to present 'A Call to Arms: Promoting Togetherness"
Harvest Christian Fellowship will offer a presentation this Saturday titled “A Call to Arms: Promoting Togetherness.”

The conference will begin at 9:30 a.m. and finish at noon at the church, 1501 S. Dewey St.

“Come join with us if you are concerned about sin in the church and what to do about it,” organizer Pete Johnson said in a press release. Three related topics will be discussed:

» Why is it important for the “body of Christ” to reduce sin, especially hidden sin, present in congregations?

» Why is congregations’ coming together and cooperating on an ongoing basis the best way to address this concern?

» What is a suggested way to cooperatively proceed?

Pastor Joe Cissell, Johnson and Kent Hanson will give the presentation.

For more information, call Johnson at 308-539-1021.

