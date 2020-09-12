When you find yourself in a pickle, your mind latches onto words of wisdom that you have learned throughout your life. Linden Court Chaplain Deb Dishman passed out these gems from the Bible.
It might surprise you that some of these common quotes came from the Bible.
1. My cup runneth over. Psalm 23:5: You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil. My cup overflows.
2. Oh, you of little faith. Luke 12:28: If God clothes the grass, which is alive in the field today, and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, how much more will he clothe you? O you of little faith!
3. Don’t cast your pearls before swine. Matthew 7:6: Do not give dogs what is holy, and do not cast your pearls before swine. They will trample them underfoot and turn to attack you.
4. Can a leopard change his spots? Jeremiah 13:23: Can an Ethiopian change his skin or the leopard change his spots? Neither can you do good who are accustomed to doing evil.
5. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak. Matthew 26:41: Watch and pray that you may not enter into temptation. The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.
6. Man cannot live by bread alone. Deuteronomy 8:3: Man does not live by bread alone, but man lives by every word that comes from the mouth of the Lord.
7. A fly in the ointment. Ecclesiastes 10:1: A fly in the ointment gives off a stench; so a little folly outweighs wisdom and honor.
8. Signs of the times. Matthew 16:3: “It will be stormy today, for the sky is red and threatening.” You know how to interpret the appearance of the sky, but you cannot interpret the signs of the times.
9. It is better to give than to receive. Acts 20:35: In all things, I have shown you that by working hard in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’
After reading this list, I knew there had to be more. Therefore, I was on the hunt.
What follows are some more unlikely biblical references.
1. At their wits’ end. Psalm 107:27: They reel to and fro, and stagger like a drunken man and are at their wits’ end.
2. A labor of love. Hebrews 6:10: For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labor of love.
3. A man after my own heart. 1 Samuel 13:14: But now your kingdom shall not continue: the Lord has sought him a man after his own heart.
4. Nothing new under the sun. Ecclesiastes 1:9: The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.
5. Fight a good fight. Timothy 6:12: Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life.
How many of these sayings were familiar to you? Never forget where these words are found. Scripture from the Bible will comfort you no matter what pickle you find yourself in.
