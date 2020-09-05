I wish I had a Golden Buzzer to push (like the one on NBC’s hit show “America’s Got Talent”). However, you can only hit the Golden Buzzer once.
I would have to hit it over and over and over. Who are these over-the-top, amazing people I would hit the buzzer for?
All of the health care workers here on Chestnut Hall in Linden Court.
Some days I have trouble telling who is who, because of the personal protective equipment they wear. Their name tags are covered and they are wearing face shields and masks. Until I hear their voice, I am not sure who I am talking to, and even then, their voices are distorted thanks to the masks.
They look like beekeepers. When they stand near an air conditioning vent, their gowns billow up around them. They almost resemble an angel.
As far as I am concerned, they are angels. One would think it would be so depressing when we stay your rooms all day, but that’s not the case. They flit from room to room almost like butterflies bringing smiles and joy as they float in.
They deliver all of my meals to my room and bring me treats. They get me up in the morning and put me to bed at night.
They change their responsibilities multiple times a day and they change their gloves as they go in and out of each room, They never stop moving. They are like the Energizer Bunny.
As I write this column, there is a certified nursing assistant outside my door dusting my display case. Before that she was wiping down the railings. She stopped for a minute and gave me my eye drops. The nurse just popped in to check my vital signs, and she also brought my mail. Not only are they taking on extra duties, they are doing this as each one of them is answering call lights up and down the hall.
I am so very grateful that each and every one of them go above and beyond to make sure I stay healthy and safe, Their name tag says “CNA,” but there is so much more that should be on that name tag, like hero or star, because in my book they are all heroes.
It takes a very special person to do what they do and do it meticulously and with grace.
The CNAs always want to know what my column is going to be about. This week I am not telling them. I want them to see it for themselves. They need a big pat on the back and this column is for them.
To them I say: “I want you to know how grateful I am that you take such good care of me. Not only do you care for my person needs, but you bring laughter and smiles into my room. You give me joy even in the middle of a pandemic.”
