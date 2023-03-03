Everyone wants to be content.

The definition of contentment is being satisfied with your current situation. That seems simple enough, but what if where you are right now is not where you want to be?

In my life, I have been in that place. Learning to live with multiple sclerosis has challenged me over and over, and finding contentment where I am has always been my goal.

In the 40 years I have lived with multiple sclerosis, it brought many changes to my life. I had to adjust to these changes. It changed where I lived and where I worked and limited my physical abilities.

I had to find my contentment in all these changes and had to accept that my life was forever different. My future, and the way I imagined it, no longer existed.

Those around me who loved and cared about me had questions and concerns. There was sudden awkwardness that I had to help them overcome.

I knew that the pity parties I was throwing on my behalf were not going to get me anywhere. I knew it was up to me. I had to decide what was important. I had to find contentment in my current situation.

One important thing that kept me going was I knew that multiple sclerosis could never take away my passion for writing. Doing what I loved kept me going.

If you ever find yourself in a place you don’t necessarily want to be, let me give you some good advice. I want to share my five “P’s” with you.

Pray: Get connected to God. He will lead and guide you and give you joy that only comes from a relationship with Him. When you need someone to talk to, God is always ready to listen.

Passion: Search until you find something you love and do it. It might not be an easy search, but it is necessary. Do not give up. Learn to do something new. Volunteer. You have talents. Use them.

People: Surround yourself with good people. Do not hibernate. You cannot throw a pity party with good and kind people around you. People want to help, and you are going to need help along the way. You cannot do it alone. Do not push them away.

Positivity: Don’t be a grouch and feel sorry for yourself. Put on your big-girl panties and change that bad attitude. Being positive is a choice. You get to decide if your glass is half full or half empty.

Peace: This is what comes when you have done all of the above.

As I end this column, I would like to share the words of one of my favorite Christian writers, Max Lucado. These words were in my devotion this week:

Godliness with contentment is great gain. — 1 Timothy 6:6

“When we surrender to God the cumbersome sack of discontent, we don’t just give up something; we gain something. God replaces it with a lightweight, tailor-made, sorrow-resistant attaché of gratitude.

“What will you gain with contentment? You may gain your marriage. You may gain precious hours with your children. You may gain your self-respect. You may gain joy.”