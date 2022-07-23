Mary Hepburn: Life with big brothers was always a surprise

I have two brothers — need I say more? Yes, I will, because the ball is in my court now.

The water fight on my 16th birthday, which happens to be 56 years ago today, was one of the many memories made with my cantankerous brothers.

I have vivid memories of that day. It was a hot day, so I decided I would cool off with the hose. I didn’t realize that my brother Tom was in the backyard with a hose also. Before we knew it, the water fight was on!

I don’t know who started it first. (I am sure it was him.) He came running at me with the hose with the intention of helping me cool off even more — by soaking me head to toe.

Tom came running after me, and I ran from him. Then he ran out of hose and I turned around and started running after him, but I ran out of hose. After going back and forth each time, we both got in a good soaking until we were both drenched.

Meanwhile, Mom saw what we were doing and got her camera out. She proceeded to film the activities. And we put on a great show.

Then we had the great idea to get Mom in on the activities. The second we turned the hose on her, she slipped back in the house to stay dry.

We decided we were wet enough, so it went from a water fight to a wrestling match. It was all in good fun. It sure made for a memorable birthday.

Another summer memory was when I was 4 or 5. Tom had a rock in his hand and told me he could throw it at me. I dared him to do it. So he did. To this day, you can see the little scar on my forehead. I guess that is why I always wear bangs.

The antics were not limited to just my brother Tom. Oh no, Jim got his share too.

Jim was in the eighth grade, and I was in the third grade. He had invited his friends to have a dance party in the garage. Before it began, I crawled into one of my dad’s tool chests. I could see and hear everything that would be going on; I could play like I was a detective.

I guess the sneeze gave me away. It didn’t take long for them to find me in my hiding place. They marched me inside and my parents sat me down and gave me a stern talking to.

Many years later, when I was old enough to drive, I asked Jim to move his car out from behind Mom and Dad’s car because I wanted to use their car. He backed his car out and parked it across the street. I backed to leave and ran right into the side of his car. Needless to say, he was not very happy with me.

Then there was the time my brother Tom and cousin Joe took me snipe hunting near Lake Maloney where my parents were fishing. I was told to crouch down and be very quiet.

Joe and Tom walked away snickering and looking like they were up to no good. Of course, they were up to no good.

After a while it was quiet and my mom wondered where I was. She found the boys and marched up to where I was.

The boys guiltily admitted there was no snipe.

One of my memories was of having a bruise on each arm, compliments of my brothers who slugged me every time they walked by.

Oh, the joys of having big brothers.