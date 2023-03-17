Editor's note: Mary Hepburn is taking the week off. This column was originally published May 13, 2017.

Springtime meant that Mom had a list for each kid at the Huffman house. My brothers Tom and Jim couldn’t get out of it. They tried, but Mom corralled them at every turn.

It was time to move every piece of furniture and every appliance. Although we often lived in new homes, that didn’t mean we were excused from the springtime purging. All of the closets and drawers had to be emptied. Socks had to be mended. Clothes needed to be sorted into appropriate piles for keeping, mending, donating or pitching.

Mom’s cleaning day was no walk in the park, although that’s where we would have rather been.

I remember the smells that went with cleaning day. The living room smelled like furniture polish, the kitchen was filled with the aroma of Pine-Sol, and the bathroom smelled like bleach and by the end of the day so did we.

The clothes lines were filled with bedspreads flapping in the breeze and we had to leave room for the rugs.

Mom’s good Desert Rose dishes came out of the hutch and were washed and dried to go back in the hutch again. (I never understood why we had to wash dishes we never used.)

Dad was not part of the cleaning crew inside the house, but he had his marching orders, too. The gutters needed to be cleaned. The garage needed to be reorganized and the yard needed attention.

I counted the minutes to noon because we got to take a break while we ate our peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Not only do we have memories of spring cleaning, but spring cleaning doesn’t stop at the front door. We need to take a look at spiritual spring cleaning.

While you’re cleaning out closets and sweeping under the furniture, think about this: Spring cleaning, while worth the effort, will only last for a season, but spiritual cleansing could have an eternal influence.

The following online article by Mary Fairchild gives us some specific instructions:

1. Cleanse your heart: The Bible encourages us to draw close to God and allow our hearts and bodies to be cleansed. This is the first step in our spring cleaning project. We can’t clean ourselves. Instead, we must draw near to God and ask Him to do the cleansing.

2. Clean out your mouth: Not just bad language, but also negative talk and pessimistic thoughts. This includes the challenge to stop complaining.

3. Renew your mind: This is a struggle for most of us — removing the garbage from our minds. We must feed our minds and spirits the Word of God.

4. Repent from sin: The Bible says to confess your sin ­— tell someone. When your spiritual closets are clean, you will have peace.

5. Offer forgiveness: Don’t let bitterness fester. It will eat you alive.

6. Involve Jesus in your daily life: What God wants most from you is a relationship — friendship. He wants to be involved in the large and small moments of your life.

7. Learn to laugh at yourself and at life: Don’t take life so seriously. Jesus wants you to enjoy yourself. God made you for His pleasure!