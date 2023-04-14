We were still quarantined at Linden Court, and I was settled into my room for the day. It was Tuesday.

The week before, I got COVID again, but I just felt like I had a bad cold.

Then I am not sure what happened. My blood pressure elevated slightly, and my oxygen was lower than usual. I was informed that I needed to go to the emergency room and get checked out.

They whisked me away and loaded me in the van and off we went to Great Plains Health.

After many tests and a CAT scan, I was admitted as a patient. This was a totally new experience for me. I have never been a patient and stayed in the hospital before. I have had same-day procedures but always went home when they were completed. This time it was different.

Having COVID prevented me from having physical therapy and I was more sedentary than usual. Because of that I had developed blood clots in my lungs.

I was totally taken back by that news, and I wanted to know exactly that that meant. The doctors at Great Plains Health were wonderful, helping me understand what was happening to my body and reassured me of the treatment and that I would be just fine.

A thousand things were running through my head as they wheeled me up to my room. Nobody knew I was there. How was I going to let people know I was in the hospital? Jeanie got right on it and called and emailed everyone.

One of the more frustrating things was that a call light in the hospital has to be pushed to call someone. That is impossible for me. My call light is my life-line. How would I be able to call if I needed something?

I was given a call light that you blew in to and staff would come. It took a few tries to get it set up just right but eventually it worked. It had to be adjusted after each meal because my position would change. and my bed had to be moved so they could feed me.

All my creature comforts were back at Linden court. My devotional that I start my day with, my newspaper that I read every morning, my telephone and my cozy, warm nightgown.

Unfortunately, the nightgown was out of the question because of all the IVs and the wires for monitoring me and needed medicine.

My days were spent watching television and napping. I was always glad to see staff and nurses come in, and someone brought me my iPad so I could finally talk to friends and family.

I stayed for three days. I was all set to go home on the second day, but was quickly told, "Not today, maybe tomorrow." By the third day I was chomping at the bit to get out of there. The better I felt the more I wanted to go, and I don’t know who was happier when I left, the nurses or me.

I was feeling good and was so happy to be home. I had a bath, and we wrote my column, and I slept so good that night.

What I gleaned from this experience was clear as a bell. I am blessed with amazing care at Linden Court. I am cared for, and I am cared about. I may take a lot of teasing, but I love it. Today, I am counting my blessings.

Linden Court staff is priceless.