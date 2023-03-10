Every day of my life I need grace that come from God alone.

For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God. — Ephesians 2:8

Just as I have received grace, I also need to give grace to others.

Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, that it may give grace to those who hear. — Ephesians 4:29

I define grace this way: giving acceptance and forgiveness. Showing grace sounds lovely, but it can be very challenging. It is not easy to be patient when the same problem keeps rearing its ugly head.

Everyone sees things differently. My perspective is different from yours. When problem solving or working out our problems, it is challenging because we need to come to some sort of agreement. Until that happens, someone needs to show a little grace.

One way to do that is just listen. Try to understand why they think the way they do. That can take a little kindness, patience, with a little forgiveness mixed in. That is not always easy.

Living in a nursing home setting, I have learned that showing grace is a must. I love living here. Not everyone shares my perspective.

Of course, I was apprehensive and just plain scared when I gave up my home and moved to Linden Court. I didn’t understand how nursing homes worked. Over time, my fears were calmed through the care I received, and I felt safe. My acceptance came gradually.

So it is easy for me to give grace because I can empathize with those who have fears.

Grace is simply accepting people where they are and giving them the time and space to find their own comfort.

I think back to how my mother showed me grace. As a child, I often was invited to sleepovers. I also was very prone to homesickness, which my mother knew would happen. But in her wisdom she would nod her head and off I went, until late at night when I called for her to come and get me. Never did she say a word when I climbed in the car.

Grace is never saying "I told you so."

Showing grace might mean stepping back and giving someone else attention. Maybe they're having a bad day or something has happened that is affecting them.

This old anonymous quote says it all: “Be kind to people. You don’t know where they are in their journey or the battles they face.”

Grace should be given often and willingly. We may not understand, but we can always show kindness.

The Scripture I quoted earlier in the column is worth repeating:

Let no corrupt talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, that it may give grace to those who hear. — Ephesians 4:29