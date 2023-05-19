This year’s National Nursing Home Week was a little out of the ordinary.

If you happen to be coming into Linden Court, you will probably be met with displays and balloons and other things you don’t normally see.

The goal was to transport residents and staff to the theme of cultivating kindness. Residents played games such as the duck race, ring toss, corn hole, balloon swat and Nerf gun shooting. Staff members helped residents. I don’t know who was having more fun, the residents or the staff.

Residents who don’t usually come out of their room were seen participating in all the games.

I loved all the activities and took part in everything. There was Barnyard Market Square, and all the games had a barnyard theme.

With the help of staff, I was able to get involved and win my funny money and spent it on gifts. I even surprised myself when I succeeded in the Nerf gun shooting range. I only have use of one finger, but that one finger shot down a chicken, a cow and a John Deere tractor.

I had to rest up for the talent show. I didn’t want to exercise my hand before my big debut. Five of us exercise buddies moved and grooved to the song "Can’t Stop the Feeling."

One member of our group is 100 years old. She did head-shoulders-knees-and-toes. She did it fast and kept up with the beat of the music.

Some of the staff danced to the song "Dancing Queen" by ABBA.

Two teenagers from the Hershey Sparkler dance team did a dance number for everyone. There were pompoms waving. They danced and kicked through the festive dance number.

Then the father of one of the staff members sang oldies for all to enjoy.

Department head Mary B. encouraged us to move in any way we could. It is amazing how moving your shoulders and flapping your arms and even waving with one hand can bring laughter and smile to everyone.

At the farmers market, I took my funny money and got a plump red tomato for Joy, a chocolate bar for Jeannette and can of pop for Kathleen.

It was a productive day as well as a very fun day.

There were different events each day of the week, and residents all were excited and looked forward to what was going to be new the next day.

Residents and staff members were sashaying to and fro between the activity room, the great room and the therapy gym.

There was even a chance to have a root beer float or a banana split.

The final day of activity will be a cookout, and residents and are encouraged to dress like farmers.

What will the leadership team come up with next year? They certainly outdid themselves this year,

It was a class act.